Holding My Girl – New Christmas Music from Fletch

A Christmas Song for 2020

Anyone who knows me knows I love Christmas music. That’s why, back in 2015 I collaborated with Tim Smith and the Pacific Belles to create my first Christmas composition “If You Want a Happy Christmas”

My second attempt at spreading Yuletide cheer, also in collaboration with Tim Smith, is Holding My Girl at Christmas.

Master guitarist Sam Lemann jumped in on guitar with great mate Kane Baker on drums. Tim tickled the ivories and the wonderful Robin Gray from Allan Eaton Sound produced and mixed.

Thematically I am drawn to a similar message in this song as my first Christmas song ” If You Want a Happy Christmas”. The message is simple, being with loved ones at Christmas is far more important than presents.

Let me know what you think?

(Click the image below to hear in YouTube)

You Can Download the song by clicking on the download button on the track below.

(NB: In some browsers a new window opens and you must right click on the new track to download)