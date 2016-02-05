My wonderful wife, Jennifer Hansen, has been displaying her skills as a talented journalist and newsreader for more than 30 years on Australian television, radio, in print media and as a blogger.

Now she’s adding one more string to her bow – AUTHOR!

MAKING HEADLINES is a cracking and sometimes raunchy tale that centres on Rachael Bentley, journalist and aspiring newsreader. Is this an autobiography I hear you ask? No, it isn’t. However, Jen has drawn upon all of her experiences in news to flesh out a tale of full of explosive scenarios.

After eight years of toil Harper Collins Australia has published Jennifer Hansen’s first novel – MAKING HEADLINES.

Check out the Book trailer to get a feel for the story:

<a href="http://www.vimeo.com/154253400">http://www.vimeo.com/154253400</a>

Rachael Bentley’s journey sees her pitched against egos in the newsroom, office politics, rampant sexism and a mystery stalker. Juggling a messy personal life doesn’t help either, nor does the emotional impact of reporting on life’s tragedies. When it all takes a toll and Rachel starts partying too hard, she finds herself making the headlines instead of reading them.

Will she survive a world where dreams are shattered daily and will she find the man who can help her keep her soul?

Making Headlines was officially launched on February 4, at the Brighton Hotel in Melbourne and, as you can see below, many of Jen’s famous friends and supporters were on hand to celebrate her achievement.

Harper Collins Australia has published the novel as an eBook available for download right now through HarperImpulse.

At only $2.99 you can’t go wrong with this entertaining and spicy novel! BUY HERE.

Novel contains coarse language and some sex scenes.