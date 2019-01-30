One True Love – song for Jen

This post is a touch on the self-indulgent side but I can’t resist sharing my new song with you because it truly comes from my heart dedicated to my One True Love, Jennifer Fletcher.

Over the years I have written a variety of songs but, much to my wife’s chagrin, I have never penned a song for her.

It’s a big oversight given we’ve been together for more than 30 years and married for 28 years. In my defence, even when you love someone above anything else in the world it can still be hard to put your feelings into words.

I finally took on this task with rigour and, with the help of stellar producer Cameron McGlinchey and brilliant guitarist Danny Spencer, I created this simple tune to express my enduring love for my darling wife.

I hope you enjoy it and I would love to hear your thoughts.

Cheers

Fletch

(To hear the song click on the image of Jennifer. To download the song left click on the image.)