Waiting Room Band Page

Waiting Room

Waiting Room was formed by Alan Fletcher, Tommy Rando and Chris Hawker in 2004 and immediately took up a weekly residency at the Elephant and Wheelbarrow in St Kilda mainly playing covers.

In 2005 the band released In the Waiting Room and were invited to tour the UK pub and University circuit twice that year to huge acclaim.

For the next 12 years WR continued to play at the Elephant and tour the UK as well as performing in Sydney and Brisbane. The band released a ‘live’ album in this time.

In 2019 after a hiatus Waiting Room has re-formed as Alan Fletcher vocals and guitar, Tommy Rando vocals and guitar and Tim Smith on keyboard. The band concentrate on playing their eclectic original works that move from punk and rock through to pop and folk ballads. Samples of Waiting Room music can be heard below.

Waiting Room is available for gigs within Australia. Please email Alan Fletcher @ mail@alanfletcher.net for booking enquiries.

Hold That Feeling by Tommy Rando

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Hold-That-Feeling.mp3

You Make Me Feel

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/02-You-Make-Me-Feel.m4a

It’s Your Fault

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Its-Your-Fault-Live.mp3

I Wasn’t There

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/I-Wasnt-There.mp3

So Wrong

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/So-Wrong-Explicit.mp3

Little One

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Little-One.m4a

Accidental Trespass

http://alanfletcher.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Accidental-Trespass.mp3

Thinking of You