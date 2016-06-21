Aimee Francis

I first came upon Aimee Francis when I first started blogging on music. I saw her at a gig supporting one of my favourite power rock bands Dallas Frasca. I was immediately struck by Aimee’s brutally honest lyrics and ‘take no prisoners’ soul filled voice.

I interviewed her at the time but didn’t complete a blog on her then. AND I am so glad I didn’t because I can now bring you Aimee’s music right on the threshold of a UK tour and the release of her latest single BONNIE and CLYDE that has me in raptures. Have a listen to this wonderful song.

FREE DOWNLOAD

If you love the clip download the song here:

(In some browsers, when you click on the download button you will be taken to a new window. Just right click on the track in this window to download.)

Aimee’s has a reputation for strong rock with honest emotive lyrics. She has also gifted my subscribers a song called ‘Can’t You See’ that perfectly illustrates her style and passion.

There is so much to admire about her spirit and her work. She was playing guitar at 10, drums at 12 and gigging at 15. After a stint at music college she spent time in the United States, the UK and then back in Sydney. Her unshakeable drive and great talent has got her to a point where her music displays a maturity and self-awareness that promises so much. Interestingly she has always played alone, everything you get is pure Aimee!

UK and Irish subscribers can see Aimee live at these gigs.

July 12 – Troubadour, London

July 13 – The Vault, Putney

July 14 – The Roadhouse, Birmingham

July 15-17 – L Fest, Staffordshire

July 18 – The Cavern Club, Liverpool

July 22 – The Venue, Lymm

July 23 – The Lounge – Northenden, Manchester

August 8 – Whelans, Dublin

August 27 – The Zanzibar Club, Liverpool

August 28 – Verve Bar, Leeds

Please try and catch her gigs in the UK and follow the links below to explore her music.

http://www.aimeefrancis.com

https://www.facebook.com/aimeefrancismusic

https://twitter.com/aimee_francis

http://aimeefrancis.bandcamp.com