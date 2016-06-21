Aimee Francis
I first came upon Aimee Francis when I first started blogging on music. I saw her at a gig supporting one of my favourite power rock bands Dallas Frasca. I was immediately struck by Aimee’s brutally honest lyrics and ‘take no prisoners’ soul filled voice.
I interviewed her at the time but didn’t complete a blog on her then. AND I am so glad I didn’t because I can now bring you Aimee’s music right on the threshold of a UK tour and the release of her latest single BONNIE and CLYDE that has me in raptures. Have a listen to this wonderful song.
FREE DOWNLOAD
If you love the clip download the song here:
(In some browsers, when you click on the download button you will be taken to a new window. Just right click on the track in this window to download.)
Aimee’s has a reputation for strong rock with honest emotive lyrics. She has also gifted my subscribers a song called ‘Can’t You See’ that perfectly illustrates her style and passion.
There is so much to admire about her spirit and her work. She was playing guitar at 10, drums at 12 and gigging at 15. After a stint at music college she spent time in the United States, the UK and then back in Sydney. Her unshakeable drive and great talent has got her to a point where her music displays a maturity and self-awareness that promises so much. Interestingly she has always played alone, everything you get is pure Aimee!
UK and Irish subscribers can see Aimee live at these gigs.
July 12 – Troubadour, London
July 13 – The Vault, Putney
July 14 – The Roadhouse, Birmingham
July 15-17 – L Fest, Staffordshire
July 18 – The Cavern Club, Liverpool
July 22 – The Venue, Lymm
July 23 – The Lounge – Northenden, Manchester
August 8 – Whelans, Dublin
August 27 – The Zanzibar Club, Liverpool
August 28 – Verve Bar, Leeds
Please try and catch her gigs in the UK and follow the links below to explore her music.
https://www.facebook.com/aimeefrancismusic
https://twitter.com/aimee_francis